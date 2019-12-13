The West Hancock wrestling team won one of its three matches Thursday as it hosted Newman Catholic and Forest City at home.
The Eagles beat Newman Catholic with six falls and two forfeits for a score of 48-19.
Matt Larson (138 pounds), Kane Zuehl (145), Irvin Gomez (152), Holden Hensley (170), Justin Ausborn (182), Mathew Francis (195), Tanner Hagen (220), Chandler Redenius (285) and Isaac Madson (120) each won their matches.
West Hancock won five matches in its loss to Forest City.
Irvin Gomez (152), Justin Ausborn (170), Tanner Hagen (220), Chandler Redenius (285) and Derek Oberhelman (113) each won their matches.
Seniors Hagen (220) and Redenius (285) each recorded their third win of the night in the Eagles' loss to Osage.
Zuehl (145) and Oberhelman (113) also won their matches.
