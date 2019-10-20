{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock football team shut out its opponent for the second straight week, this time beating GT/RA by a score of 47-0 on Friday Oct. 18.

It is a tall task to stop the Eagles' impressive rushing game, and GT/RA never had much of a chance. 

Senior Josef Smith led the way on offense for the Eagles, finishing with 160 yards on 14 carries, and one touchdown. Senior Tate Hagen was close behind, with 127 yards on 20 carries, and rushing touchdown, while Cole Kelly took the ball 12 times for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns. 

With the win, top-ranked West Hancock improved to 8-0 on the season and clinched a share of the district title. They will attempt to win it outright on Friday, when they take on Belmond-Klemme. 

