West Hancock once again dominated on the ground Friday night, Oct. 4, throttling North Union 62-8 to improve to 6-0.
The Eagles, ranked No. 1 in Class A, racked up 523 total yards in the blowout victory with 464 coming via the run.
Senior Josef Smith led the attack with 119 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Junior Cole Kelly ran the ball seven times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Tate Hagen had 100 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.
Senior quarterback Brayden Leerar was 3-for-3 passing for 59 yards, including a long of 31 yards, and one TD.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.