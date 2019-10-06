{{featured_button_text}}

West Hancock once again dominated on the ground Friday night, Oct. 4, throttling North Union 62-8 to improve to 6-0.

The Eagles, ranked No. 1 in Class A, racked up 523 total yards in the blowout victory with 464 coming via the run.

Senior Josef Smith led the attack with 119 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Junior Cole Kelly ran the ball seven times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Tate Hagen had 100 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.

Senior quarterback Brayden Leerar was 3-for-3 passing for 59 yards, including a long of 31 yards, and one TD.

Senior Cole Wood ran back an interception 62 yards for a West Hancock score, while junior Bryer Subject and junior Caysen Barnes also recorded interceptions.

West Hancock is at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire next Friday, Oct 11.

