WH Vball Seniors

Seniors Ryleigh Hudspeth and Emily Ryerson said they think the West Hancock High School volleyball team will be more successful this year than they were last year.

 GRACE ZAPLATYNSKY THE SUMMIT-TRIBUNE

The West Hancock High School volleyball team seniors Emily Ryerson and Ryleigh Hudspeth said the goal for this year's team is to simply get more wins than last year.

Ryerson, an outside hitter, said her favorite part of volleyball is being with her friends and the support network she finds in the team.

“It’s just nice to have the support of other people,” she said. “Our team’s really supportive of each other.”

Hudspeth, a libero, said she loves volleyball because she thinks they have a good team dynamic when they play together.

Because the team only had five or six wins last year, Ryerson said the goal for the year is to obviously just get more than last year.

“Hopefully we’ll top that this year,” she said. “Have better team chemistry, bond more. Just do our thing.”

Hudspeth said the team needs to work on communicating and trusting each other on the court and knowing that their teammate will be there, and Ryerson added they needed to work on coverage also.

“Individually, I guess [we need to work on] just keeping other teammates up,” Hudspeth said. “Like, if I’m mess up, I just need to keep cheering others on.”

“Don’t be the one person to bring the whole team down and make them mad,” Ryerson said.

With a brand new setter on the team and getting other teammates acquainted with new positions, the volleyball team has a few challenges to pull through to succeed this year.

