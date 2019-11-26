{{featured_button_text}}
West Hancock High School Girls Basketball team

(front row, from left) Kennedy Kelly, Riley Hiscocks, Maddie Eisenman, Amanda Chizek, Mahayla Faust, Emily Ryerson and Rachel Leerar. (second row) Makenzie Erdahl, Crystal Hudspeth, Shae Smith, Ann Horstman, Carlee Bruns, Makayla Hartman, Kamryn Eckles. Parker Hiscocks and Dru Hagen. (third row) Corrina King, Coach Kevin Wilson, Scout Johanson, Maddie Bruggaman, Lea Aitchison, Coach Dale Hesley, Deja Yarbrough, Morgan Francis, Coach Paul Sonius and Shelby Goepel.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments