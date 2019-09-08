{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock girls cross country team finished tenth overall at the Newman Catholic Invitational.

Rachel Leerar finished seventh overall, with a time of 22:51.4.

On the boys side, West Hancock came in last place, finishing 14th overall.

The team's top finisher was Nate Moore, who finished in 76th place, with a time of 21:58.6.

The Eagles are scheduled to run on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Belmond-Klemme.

