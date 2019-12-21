West Hancock girls basketball relies on defense to beat Forest City

The West Hancock girls basketball team is up to second in the latest Class 2A ratings.

Like most good teams, the Eagles have a lot of ways that they can defeat their opponents.

On Friday, West Hancock traveled to Forest City to face an unbeaten Indian squad in a key Top of Iowa Conference West Division matchup.

After a tough first half, for the Eagles, the evening was all about the defense as they limited Forest City to just 13 second-half points and pulled away for a 60-36 win.

“I’ll take any win I can get,” Eagles coach Paul Sonius said. “We’ve got wins at Forest City and North Union. It is nice to have those under our belt.”

Defensively, West Hancock forced nine second-half turnovers and limited the Indians to by 5-of-19 shooting by using a full-court press that forced the Indians into numerous ten-second violations.

Offensively, a stiff Forest City defense forced West Hancock to be a bit more deliberate than what the Eagles may be accustomed to, but three Eagles still wound up in double figures.

Rachel Leerar scored 17 points in the first half and led all scorers with 21 for West Hancock.

