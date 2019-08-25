The West Hancock High School football team is practiced and ready to kick off this fall 2019 season with a state championships in mind.
Senior Tate Hagen, No. 23, who plays fullback and linebacker, said he’s been playing football all four years of high school and loves that football is a physical game but still at team sport.
“Most guys on the team are my best friends,” Hagen said. “They’ve been my best friends for about my entire life, which is awesome coming out here and playing out here in front of everybody with them. It’s really just like a unity thing.”
Hagen said the team’s goal for this year are to be the state champions, and he said with this year’s team he believes they can go all the way, since they’ve returned a lot of players and they are all “clicking” and have the same goal in mind.
“It’s always the goal, but this year, this is the year,” he said. “Something special going on about this year. It’s going to be awesome.”
Senior Josef Smith, No. 7, plays the three back, running back and right outside linebacker, said he knows what they can do but they need to take it one game at a time.
“I mean, I want to win,” he said. “Every game I go out and play and so if you win every game then you win state.”
The biggest challenge and the thing the team needs to work on together is knowing the rules and showing up to practice every day to work hard and be the best they can be, Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.