{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock High School football team is practiced and ready to kick off this fall 2019 season with a state championships in mind.

Senior Tate Hagen, No. 23, who plays fullback and linebacker, said he’s been playing football all four years of high school and loves that football is a physical game but still at team sport.

“Most guys on the team are my best friends,” Hagen said. “They’ve been my best friends for about my entire life, which is awesome coming out here and playing out here in front of everybody with them. It’s really just like a unity thing.”

Hagen said the team’s goal for this year are to be the state champions, and he said with this year’s team he believes they can go all the way, since they’ve returned a lot of players and they are all “clicking” and have the same goal in mind.

“It’s always the goal, but this year, this is the year,” he said. “Something special going on about this year. It’s going to be awesome.”

Senior Josef Smith, No. 7, plays the three back, running back and right outside linebacker, said he knows what they can do but they need to take it one game at a time.

“I mean, I want to win,” he said. “Every game I go out and play and so if you win every game then you win state.”

The biggest challenge and the thing the team needs to work on together is knowing the rules and showing up to practice every day to work hard and be the best they can be, Smith said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments