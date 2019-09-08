West Hancock had another impressive offensive outing as the Eagles crushed Emmetsburg 41-13 on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Eagles did not throw a pass in the game but rushed for 361 yards.
Josef Smith and Tate Hagen both eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.
Smith rambled for 168 yards on just eight carries and scored three times while Hagen 124 yards and two scores.
The Eagles (2-0) entertain Osage on Friday, Sept. 13.
