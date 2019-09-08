{{featured_button_text}}

West Hancock had another impressive offensive outing as the Eagles crushed Emmetsburg 41-13 on Friday, Sept. 6.

The Eagles did not throw a pass in the game but rushed for 361 yards.

Josef Smith and Tate Hagen both eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Smith rambled for 168 yards on just eight carries and scored three times while Hagen 124 yards and two scores.

The Eagles (2-0) entertain Osage on Friday, Sept. 13.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments