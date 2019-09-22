The West Hancock football team continued its dominant season with a 42-7 win over Forest City on Friday, Sept. 20, as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season.
Running backs Tate Hagen and Cole Kelly each had big days on the ground for West Hancock. Hagen ran the ball 30 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Kelly also scored three touchdowns, doing so on 18 carries and 116 yards.
Forest City scored on a 41 yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Carter Bruckhoff to wide receiver Xavier Holland. Bruckhoff threw the ball seven times, and finished with three completions, for 64 yards.
The Eagles travel to Bishop Garrigan on Friday, Sept. 27, while the Indians travel to New Hampton.
The Eagles pre-game chant before taking the field against Forest City Friday night in Britt.
West Hancock team captains Josef Smith, Tate Hagen, Chandler Redenius and Tanner Hagen walk to midfield for the coin toss.
Ben Martinez takes down Dawson Urbatsch of Forest City.
Josef Smith get the tackle on Kristian Gunderson of Forest City.
Cole Kelly runs the ball downfield for the Eagles.
Tate Hagen runs the ball in for a touchdown for the Eagles.
Kane Zuehl with a tackle for the Eagles.
Tristan Hunt leads the way for Josef Smith during the game Friday night against Forest City.
Parker Means gets ready to clear a path for Parker Feuring Friday night in Britt.
Team captains Drake Bang, Kristian Gunderson, Ben Marmaras and Riley Helgeson meet their opponents at midfield for the coin toss.
Dawson Urbatsch runs the ball downfield for the Indians.
Riley Helgeson looks for the hand off against West Hancock Friday night in Britt.
The Indians run the ball through the Eagles' defense.
Kristian Gunderson with the ball for the Indians against West Hancock.
The Indians quarterback, Riley Helgeson, checks the line against West Hancock.
Kaleb Umbaugh makes the tackle on Cole Kelly of West Hancock.
