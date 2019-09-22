{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Clear Lake Cross Country Invitational held in Ventura on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Results were not available at press time.

The Eagles were scheduled to run at Humboldt on Monday, Sept. 23. They will travel to Central Springs on Thursday, Sept. 26 for an invitational.

