The West Hancock High School cross country team is looking for a great season and seniors Anahi Calles, Riley Hiscocks and Mackenzie Wood said this is the first year they have a full team and the possibilities are open.
Hiscocks said the goal is always to lower their time, but since this year they have a full team they may be able to do well at the team rankings and meets.
“Because before we haven’t had a full team the past couple years, so this is kind of like a new concept for us,” she said.
Her first year on the team was her sophomore year, Hiscocks said, and at that time it was just her and one other girl.
“Now we have a full team plus some JV, so it’s just more people at practice and there’s more people to practice against, so it’s more like a meet in that sense,” she said.
While this is Calles’s and Wood’s second year on the team, this is Hiscocks’s third, and she said she stayed on for three years because she did volleyball her freshman year but wanted to try something else her sophomore year.
“I didn’t want to not do a sport because I play basketball, so this is just a good alternative, staying competitive and in shape,” she said.
Wood, on the other hand, said she’s been on the team because she “just like[s] running in general.”
“It does suck at the beginning, but once you get into a pattern your body almost makes you run,” Wood said. “I mean, it’s not going to feel great, but afterward it feels really good and I really like that.”
Hiscock said the team needs to work on keeping a pace throughout the whole race, because at the beginning everyone is practically sprinting but they have to keep that pace up.
“Something that me and [my friend] started was you scry for this many steps and then you jog for this many steps, just so you’re not slowing way down,” she said.
