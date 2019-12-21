West Hancock boys basketball storms back in second half to beat Forest City

The Top of Iowa Conference West Division boys basketball game between West Hancock and Forest City on Friday was a tale of two completely different halves.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they overcame a lackluster performance over the first 16 minutes with arguable their best half of the season in a 63-60 come-from-behind win on Friday.

“I challenged the guys at halftime,” Eagles coach Brian Peterson said. “I told them to give me 16 good minutes of basketball.”

Peterson got exactly what he asked for as West Hancock caught fire from outside in a third quarter that not only saw the Eagles erase a 12-point halftime deficit but take a one-point advantage to the fourth.

West Hancock was 5-for-10 on threes in a quarter that saw them outscore the Indians 23-10.

A 10-3 run in the early stages of the fourth quarter forced Forest City to play catchup, and the Indians were never quite able to overcome the deficit.

Josef Smith led West Hancock with 16 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cayson Barnes finished with 13 for West Hancock while Chase Kronemann had 12 and Brayden Leerar and Tanner Thompson had 10 apiece.

Noah Miller had 19 and Brandon Leber 17 to lead the Indians.