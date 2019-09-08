{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock volleyball team swept aside Eagle Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 3, winning in three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-13. 

It was the first victory of the season for the Eagles.  

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat West Hancock in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 5. The scores were 25-14, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-14.

Junior Chloe Frank had a team-high 14 kills. Junior Erica Eenhuis was second on the team, with eight. Maddie Graham was a force of her own on offense, as she finished with 29 assists. 

The win was the Cardinals' first victory of the season, while West Hancock fell to 1-2.

The Eagles will play on Tuesday, Sept. 10 against North Union, on the road. They will face North Iowa at home on Thursday, Sept. 12 and then travel to Belmond-Klemme on Saturday, Sept. 14 for a tournament. 

