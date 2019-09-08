The West Hancock volleyball team swept aside Eagle Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 3, winning in three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-13.
It was the first victory of the season for the Eagles.
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat West Hancock in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 5. The scores were 25-14, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-14.
Junior Chloe Frank had a team-high 14 kills. Junior Erica Eenhuis was second on the team, with eight. Maddie Graham was a force of her own on offense, as she finished with 29 assists.
The win was the Cardinals' first victory of the season, while West Hancock fell to 1-2.
The Eagles will play on Tuesday, Sept. 10 against North Union, on the road. They will face North Iowa at home on Thursday, Sept. 12 and then travel to Belmond-Klemme on Saturday, Sept. 14 for a tournament.
wh vs gv 022.JPG
Emily Ryerson with the block attempt against G-H-V.
JOELLA LEIDER
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
wh vs gv 025.JPG
Marissa Eekhoff and Amanda Chizek go up for the double block against the G-H-V hitter.
JOELLA LEIDER
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
wh vs gv 030.JPG
Shelby Goepel with the bump pass for the Eagles.
JOELLA LEIDER
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
wh vs gv 038.JPG
Marissa Eekhoff serves the ball for the Eagles.
JOELLAL LEIDER
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
wh vs gv 039.JPG
Ryleigh Hudspeth serves for the Eagles.
JOELLA LEIDER
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
wh vs gv 048.JPG
Carlee Bruns with the bump pass for the Eagles. Her teammate Ryleigh Hudspeth watches from behind.
JOELLA LEIDER
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
wh vs gv 058.JPG
Ann Horstman goes up for the block.
JOELLA LEIDER
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
