November 6, 2019
Week 7/31 standings
(Year-to-Date)
Sportsmans League: Sidetrack Lanes 112.5-97.5, Original Saw Company 99.5-110.5, Lynn's Farm 89-121, Big Brad's BBQ 82.5-127.5, Mike Muth Welding 114-96, Britt Bar & Grill 132.5-77.5.
Men's high game: Stan Wright 203 and Dave Spencer 203. Men's high series: Dave Spencer 547. Women's high game: Mariah Hagen 174. Women's high series: Mariah Hagen 417.
