Feb. 13, 2019

Week 20 standings

(Year-to-Date points)

Sportsmans League:  Mike Muth Welding 353.5-246.5, Britt Bar & Grill 393.5-206.5, Lynn's Farm 235.5-365.5, Original Saw Company 322-278, Sidetrack Lanes 281.5-318.5,  Pritchard Auto 215-385. Men's High Game: Dave Spencer 269, Mike Muth 222, Dan Trulson 213. Men's High Series: Dave Spencer 711, Jordan Cook 571, Eric Cox 557. Women's High Game: Mariah Hagen 149. Women's High Series: Mariah Hagen 360.

 

