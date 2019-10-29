October 23, 2019
Week 5/31 standings
(Year-to-Date)
Sportsmans League: Britt Bar & Grill 102.5-47.5, Mike Muth Welding 95-55, Sidetrack Lanes 71.5-78.5, Original Saw Company 69.5-80.5,Lynn's Farm 62-88, Big Brad's BBQ 49.5-100.5.
Men's high game: Cory Trenary 260. Men's high series: Cory Trenary 655. Women's high game: Mariah Hagen 133. Women's high series: Mariah Hagen 373.
