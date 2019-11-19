{{featured_button_text}}

November 13, 2019

Week 8/31 standings

(Year-to-Date)

Sportsmans League:  Sidetrack Lanes 139.5-100.5, Lynn's Farm 116-124, Original Saw Company 117-123, Big Brad's BBQ 95-145, Mike Muth Welding 117-123, Britt Bar & Grill 135.5-104.5.

Men's high game: Rodney Hadacek 192. Men's high series: Rodney Hadacek 505. Women's high game: Mariah Hagen 156. Women's high series: Mariah Hagen 398.

