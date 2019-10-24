{{featured_button_text}}

Week 4/31 standings

(Year-to-Date)

Sportsmans League:  Britt Bar & Grill 86.5-37.5, Mike Muth Welding 72-48, Sidetrack Lanes 61.5-58.5, Original Saw Company 59.5-60.5, Big Brad's BBQ 42.5-77.5, Lynn's Farm 42-78.

Men's high game: Jordan Cook 258. Men's high series: Mike Muth 672. Women's high game: Mariah Hagen 124. Women's high series: Mariah Hagen 308.

