The top-rated (A) West Hancock football team racked up 99 points over its first two games, largely behind the one-two punch of running backs Tate Hagen and Josef Smith.
Junior Cole Kelly might have seemed like he was a little overlooked in the Eagles potent ground game, but after 155 yards and four first-half touchdowns in West Hancock’s 56-18 win over Osage on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Eagles rushing attack has become a three-headed monster that will give future defensive coordinators fits.
“We got off to a fast start,” Eagles assistant coach Mark Sanger said. “When you have three running backs like that, it is tough.”
Kelly scored on runs of 28, 1, 31 and 35 yards.
Fast start may have been an understatement as the Eagles scored on all seven of their first-half possessions.
West Hancock amassed nearly 350 yards of offense in the first half alone and took a 50-12 advantage at the intermission.
A running clock for most of the second half may have limited the offense in the second half, but West Hancock still finished with nearly 500 yards of total offense.
In addition to Kelly, Hagen finished with 153 yards and three scores.
Freshman Rylan Barnes added a 25-yard scoring run on his only carry.
Osage showed some promise on the offensive side of the ball, but penalties and turnovers hampered the Green Devils’ consistency.
Wyatt Hamby and Zach Williams had rushing touchdowns for Osage while Nathan Havel hauled in a 13-yard scoring pass from Colin Muller for the remaining score.
West Hancock (3-0) returns to action on Friday when it entertains Forest City in its final non-district contest.
