Osage takes third at state dual wrestling meet

One of those big wins came from Abben, who beat 138-pound No. 1 seed Independence wrestler Brandon O’Brien, 8-7, thanks to a last second takedown. After going out of bounds with five seconds left, Abben was down by a point, but he scored the takedown at the buzzer for a victory.

“The reaction from the team was outstanding,” Abben said. “They were all going crazy, and I was still standing in the middle of the mat, wondering ‘Was it two (points)?’ I wasn’t sure, but they all saw the clock, and they all knew it was two.”

West Delaware finished in first place in Class 2A, the team’s third straight state dual title.

Over in Class 1A, both North Iowa squads dropped their first match of the day. Lake Mills kicked things off with a 45-27 loss to No. 5 seed Woodbury Central, while West Hancock lost its first round match to No. 2 Lisbon, 38-30.

Wednesday was the Eagles’ first state duals appearance since 1987.