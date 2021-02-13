Osage, Clear Lake, and Forest City all send wrestlers to state tournament

The final victory of the day for the Green Devils came in the 152 pound wrestleback, when junior Joey Potter pinned Noah Strantz of Okoboji to clinch his spot at state for the first time.

It was a thrilling moment for the Green Devils, who erupted with joy on the sidelines when the referee blew the whistle.

“It was amazing,” Potter said. “I couldn’t stop smiling. It’s my junior year, so it's good to win it and finally get to go down individually. It was pretty exciting.”

For Osage head coach Brent Jennings, the district tournament is like a yo-yo of emotions, as he congratulates his euphoric wrestlers who have punched their state ticket, while consoling those who fell short.

“That’s the end of the year in this sport,” Jennings said. “It’s all over the place, up and down from one match to the next, and one kid to the next. It’s probably why we do it as coaches, to get on that high and enjoy it. I’m happy for the kids that made it, and proud even of the ones that are here that didn’t.”