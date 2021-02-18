Lucky 13: North Iowa wrestlers advance to Class 1A quarterfinals

Kelly will face No. 2 ranked Derek Anderson of Hinton on Friday in the quarterfinal round, and Francis will face No. 6 ranked Cedric Yoder of Don Bosco.

“Matthew Francis wrestled the number four kid in the state, and controlled the match the whole way,” Sanger said. “Cole Kelly got a big win as well, but they all have huge matchups in the second round. We’ve got some big matches tomorrow.”

After Kelly’s win, four West Hancock wrestlers will wrestle in tomorrow’s Class 1A quarterfinals.

“It’s always good to get the first one under your belt, and get the nerves out of the way,” Sanger said. “We’ll take it, four out of six.”

St. Ansgar junior Sage Hulshizer, in his first career state tournament match, beat Sam Vonnahme of Interstate-35 by fall at 1:40 to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face Lisbon No. 1 ranked senior Cole Clark.