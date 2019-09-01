{{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Mills volleyball team swept aside West Hancock 3-0 on Thursday, August 29, as the Bulldogs beat the Eagles by scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-13. 

Senior Megan Groe led the team with nine kills, while Kylie Greenfield was behind, with eight. Senior Jessa Gasteiger had 23 assists, while also contributing nine aces. 

This week, West Hancock will play on the road Tuesday, Sept. 3, against Eagle Grove. They will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday, Sept. 5.

