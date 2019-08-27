{{featured_button_text}}
The 2019 West Hancock High School Volleyball team

The 2019 West Hancock High School Volleyball team. (front row, from right) Crystal Hudspeth, Sydney Myers, Bailey Gear, Makenzie Erdahl, Kameryan Eckles, Dru Hagen, Parker Hiscocks, Shanae Groesbeck. (second row) Shae Smith, Shelby Goepel, Madison Wood, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Autum Hilderbrand, Barlee Bruns, Kennedy Kelly, Marissa EeKhoff, Makayla Hartman, Coach Michelle Dehart. (third row) Coach Amber Kluver, Makayla Hamilton, Emily Ryerson, Leah Aitchison, Amanda Chizek, Maddie Bruggeman, Ann Horstman, Destiny Hilderbrand, Mykella Hudspeth,

 ERIN BROWN THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE

Coach: Amber Kluver-Heimer, four years.

Assistant Coach: Michelle DeHart, first year.

2018 conference record/finish: "We won more games that we did the year before."

Returning letter winners: Amanda Chizek, senior, Emily Ryerson, senior, Marissa Eckhoff, senior, Ryleigh Hudspeth, senior, Ann Horstman, junior, Carlee Bruns, junior, Kennedy Kelly, sophomore.

Keys to a successful season: "We are coming in and taking every game as they come and get better and better, The "whatever makes the team better."

