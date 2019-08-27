Coach: Amber Kluver-Heimer, four years.
Assistant Coach: Michelle DeHart, first year.
2018 conference record/finish: "We won more games that we did the year before."
Returning letter winners: Amanda Chizek, senior, Emily Ryerson, senior, Marissa Eckhoff, senior, Ryleigh Hudspeth, senior, Ann Horstman, junior, Carlee Bruns, junior, Kennedy Kelly, sophomore.
Keys to a successful season: "We are coming in and taking every game as they come and get better and better, The "whatever makes the team better."
