The 2019 West Hancock High School Football team

The 2019 West Hancock High School Football team. (bottom row, from left) Cole Wood, Parker Feuring, Hector Nino, Tanner Hagen, Tate Hagen, Brody Cox, Chandler Redenius, Wyatt Finch, Trinity Cruise, Brody Johnson, Ian Gobeli, Josh Stromer, Brayden Leerar and Josef Smith. (second row) Makayla Ansel, Andrew Barber, Justin Ausborn, Chase Kronemann, Tanner Thompson, Cole Kelly, Tristan Hunt, Cayson Barnes, Bryer Subject and Luke DeWaard. (third row) Aidia Schmid, Aiden Barber, Zack Monson, Ben Martinez, Jesse Miller, Dylan Smidt, Mathew Francis, Hugo Calles, Avonte Ward, Parker Means, Irvin Gomez, Matt Larson, Kane Zuehl, Braden Walk, Llan Martinez and Anahi Calles. (fourth row) Quinn Harle, Caeden Harle, Jackson Johnson, Nathan Tue, Westin Schmid, Malakai Redig, Rhett Eisenman, Ty Peterson, Casey Lamoreux, Brighton Kudej, Eric Martinez, Logan Leerar, Ethan Hill, Levi Eckels and Ryleigh Hudspeth. (fifth row) Christina Mendoza, Parker Hiscocks, Nicole Lemmon, Maddie Eisenman, Isaac Madson, Pablo Calles, Ian Conner, Shane Curry, Dustin Spellins, Rylan Barnes, Jake Wood, Max Kumsher, Morgan Francis, Makenzie Erdahl, Dru Hagen and Katey Tegtmeyer. (sixth row) Stacey Goepel, Mark Sanger, Travis Hagen, Kevin Eisenman, Paul Francis, Ryan Johnson and Seth Goepel.

 MARIAH HAGEN THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
