Coach: Holly Lang - 14 years at the school
Returning letter winners: Riley Hiscocks, senior, Anahi Calles, senior, Rachel Leerar, junior, Grace Rosin, junior, Paige Kudej, junior, Collin Ford, junior, Nathaniel Moore, junior, Derek Oberhelman, junior, Ty Piper, junior and Cody Piper, senior.
Last year’s achievements: Rachel Leerar - 2nd team TIC Conference.
