The Top of Iowa Conference released its All-Conference baseball team on Thursday, July 25.
The season is over for all but one team on this list, but here are the players whose performance earned them the recognition of the conference.
First Team
Easton Barrus, Senior, Belmond-Klemme
Alex Mammen, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Treyjen Wilson, Senior, Central Springs
Blaze Andersen, Senior, Forest City
Jordan Spooner, Senior, Forest City
Landon Dalbeck, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Cael Boehmer, Senior, Lake Mills
Mason Fritz, Junior, Lake Mills
Max Burt, Eighth grade, Newman Catholic
Josh Fitzgerald, Senior, Newman Catholic
Merritt McCardle, Senior, Newman Catholic
Evan Paulus, Senior, Newman Catholic
Beau Thompson, Senior, North Butler
Ethian Tasker, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett
Brett Bobinet, Senior, Osage
Zach Williams, Junior, Osage
Kolton Lyman, Freshman, Rockford
Collin Kramer, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Mark Williams, Junior, Saint Ansgar
Kyle Rooney, Senior, West Fork
Lukas Wogen, Senior, West Fork
Second Team
Cole Nelson, Sophomore, Belmond-Klemme
Luke Bormann, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Marcus Plathe, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Owen Dannen, Freshman, Central Springs
Lucas Garl, Senior, Central Springs
Avery Busta, Senior, Forest City
Reese Moore, Freshman, Forest City
Jack Ermer, Sophomore, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Casey Hanson, Sophomore, Lake Mills
Jack McGuire, Senior, Newman Catholic
Jacob Schutt, Senior, Newman Catholic
Kane Allison, Senior, North Butler
Cade Hensesteg, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett
Gavin Varner, Senior, Nortwood-Kensett
Hayden Meek, Senior, Osage
Gavin Schaefer, Junior, Osage
Blake Farr, Senior, Rockford
Carter Salz, Sophomore, Saint Ansgar
Adam Williams, Junior, Saint Ansgar
Mitchell Halloran, Senior, West Fork
Cole Wood, Junior, West Hancock
Third Team
Tucker Kroeze, Senior, Belmond-Klemme
Joseph Meis, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan
Mason Hanft, Junior, Central Springs
Max Howes, Junior, Central Springs
Luke Johnson, Senior, Forest City
Dalton Graff, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jared Shaw, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Carson Eaton, Sophomore, Lake Mills
Jackson Rice, Junior, Lake Mills
Kyle Armour, Senior, Newman Catholic
Brandon Reiher, Senior, North Butler
Shawn Weitzenkamp, sophomore, North Butler
Hunter Meinders, Junior, North Iowa
Isaac Renteria, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett
Lucas Weigle, Senior, Osage
Brett Hansen, Junior, Rockford
Max Rooney, Senior, Rockford
Braden Powers, Sophomore, Saint Ansgar
Tristan Hunt, Junior, West Hancock
Chandler Redenius, Junior, West Hancock
Honorable Mention
Annika Nelson, Eighth grade, Belmond-Klemme
Brad Capesius, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Josh Stepleton, Sophomore, Central Springs
Isaiah Monson, Senior, Forest City
Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Freshman, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Logan Prescott, Junior, Lake Mills
George Schmit, Senior, Newman Catholic
Levi Lubben, Senior, North Butler
Kade Hobbs, Sophomore, North Iowa
Trey Waldemar, Senior, Northwood-Kensett
Caleb Danner, Senior, Osage
Kole Menne, Junior, Rockford
John May, Junior, Saint Ansgar
Carter Meints, Sohomore, West Fork
Gavin Becker, Senior, West Hancock
Player of the year: Collin Kramer, Saint Ansgar
Coach of the Year: Jeff Fernstein, Northwood-Kensett
