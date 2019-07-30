{{featured_button_text}}
NEW Forest City High School logo

The Top of Iowa Conference released its All-Conference baseball team on Thursday, July 25.

The season is over for all but one team on this list, but here are the players whose performance earned them the recognition of the conference. 

First Team 

Easton Barrus, Senior, Belmond-Klemme

Alex Mammen, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

Treyjen Wilson, Senior, Central Springs

Blaze Andersen, Senior, Forest City

Jordan Spooner, Senior, Forest City

Landon Dalbeck, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Cael Boehmer, Senior, Lake Mills

Mason Fritz, Junior, Lake Mills

Max Burt, Eighth grade, Newman Catholic

Josh Fitzgerald, Senior, Newman Catholic

Merritt McCardle, Senior, Newman Catholic

Evan Paulus, Senior, Newman Catholic

Beau Thompson, Senior, North Butler

Ethian Tasker, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett

Brett Bobinet, Senior, Osage

Zach Williams, Junior, Osage

Kolton Lyman, Freshman, Rockford

Collin Kramer, Senior, Saint Ansgar

Mark Williams, Junior, Saint Ansgar

Kyle Rooney, Senior, West Fork

Lukas Wogen, Senior, West Fork

Second Team

Cole Nelson, Sophomore, Belmond-Klemme

Luke Bormann, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

Marcus Plathe, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

Owen Dannen, Freshman, Central Springs

Lucas Garl, Senior, Central Springs

Avery Busta, Senior, Forest City

Reese Moore, Freshman, Forest City

Jack Ermer, Sophomore, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Casey Hanson, Sophomore, Lake Mills

Jack McGuire, Senior, Newman Catholic

Jacob Schutt, Senior, Newman Catholic

Kane Allison, Senior, North Butler

Cade Hensesteg, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett

Gavin Varner, Senior, Nortwood-Kensett

Hayden Meek, Senior, Osage

Gavin Schaefer, Junior, Osage

Blake Farr, Senior, Rockford

Carter Salz, Sophomore, Saint Ansgar

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Adam Williams, Junior, Saint Ansgar

Mitchell Halloran, Senior, West Fork

Cole Wood, Junior, West Hancock

Third Team

Tucker Kroeze, Senior, Belmond-Klemme

Joseph Meis, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan

Mason Hanft, Junior, Central Springs

Max Howes, Junior, Central Springs

Luke Johnson, Senior, Forest City

Dalton Graff, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jared Shaw, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Carson Eaton, Sophomore, Lake Mills

Jackson Rice, Junior, Lake Mills

Kyle Armour, Senior, Newman Catholic

Brandon Reiher, Senior, North Butler

Shawn Weitzenkamp, sophomore, North Butler

Hunter Meinders, Junior, North Iowa

Isaac Renteria, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett

Lucas Weigle, Senior, Osage

Brett Hansen, Junior, Rockford

Max Rooney, Senior, Rockford

Braden Powers, Sophomore, Saint Ansgar

Tristan Hunt, Junior, West Hancock

Chandler Redenius, Junior, West Hancock

Honorable Mention

Annika Nelson, Eighth grade, Belmond-Klemme

Brad Capesius, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

Josh Stepleton, Sophomore, Central Springs

Isaiah Monson, Senior, Forest City

Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Freshman, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Logan Prescott, Junior, Lake Mills

George Schmit, Senior, Newman Catholic

Levi Lubben, Senior, North Butler

Kade Hobbs, Sophomore, North Iowa

Trey Waldemar, Senior, Northwood-Kensett

Caleb Danner, Senior, Osage

Kole Menne, Junior, Rockford

John May, Junior, Saint Ansgar

Carter Meints, Sohomore, West Fork

Gavin Becker, Senior, West Hancock

Player of the year: Collin Kramer, Saint Ansgar

Coach of the Year: Jeff Fernstein, Northwood-Kensett

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments