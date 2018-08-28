BRITT | The West Hancock football team is hungry for a trip to the UNI-Dome later this fall.
The Eagles fell just short last year, losing to eventual Class A champion West Sioux in the district quarterfinals.
Senior Caleb Eckels said West Hancock needs to "focus on our common goal of getting to state."
"We are looking to have a great year, get better every week and play our best in the post-season," said senior quarterback Gavin Becker.
Becker said it helps that the Eagles have a lot of players coming back from last season.
Six players who were named All-District in 2017 -- including four who were first-team selections -- are on the West Hancock roster this fall.
"We have a lot of aggressive guys," said Eckels, who plays tight end and is also an outside linebacker. "They want to play and play hard."
To reach their goals the Eagles will have to "just keep improving every week and clean things up every week," said senior Bennett Bruns, running back and safety.
Eckels said he wants this year's team to be remembered for their "hard-hitting, come at you in the face" style of football.
