Whitney Burgardt

Whitney Burgardt

 Dan_L._Vander_Beek

PELLA | Sydney Burgardt, a freshman jumper, and Whitney Burgardt, a senior hurdler, are members of the Central College men’s track and field team.

Whitney is a two-time letter winner for the Dutch. During the 2017 outdoor conference, she placed seventh in the 100 hurdles.

The Burgardts are graduates of West Hancock High School. 

The Dutch return 22 letterwinners from last year’s squad that finished first in the Iowa Conference outdoor and runner-up in indoor.

