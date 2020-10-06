Bulls eager for new season after playoff run cut short

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was really weird,” Sanden said. “I spent a lot of time at my lake place, which is obviously enjoyable, but you kind of feel like you should be working somewhere else, too. There wasn’t anything going on to go to, or be at. Weird offseason this year.”

In a strange twist of fate, the Bulls' season will begin just four days after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, which the Tampa Bay Lightning won with a 2-0 victory on Monday over the Dallas Stars.

"We’re going to have a few months without pro hockey, which I think will be good for our program," Sanden said. "People aren’t going to be able to get their fix on cable or satellite TV, so maybe they’ll come out to the rink here and watch us play."

This season, the Bulls are missing a lot of the scoring production from last year’s front line, but return a fair number of players, including forwards Sota Isogai and Carter Eha, and defenseman Nico Aguilera.