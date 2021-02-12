Area roundup: Mason City girls drop season finale to Ankeny Centennial

The Mason City girls basketball finished its regular season with a 76-35 loss to Ankeny Centennial on Friday, as the Mohawks ended the year with a 6-12 overall record.

The Jaguars got out to an early 17-4 lead over the Mohawks, and then added 23 points in the seconds quarter to take a 40-12 halftime lead. In the second half, the Jaguars outscored the Mohawks, 36-23, to improve to 13-2 on the year.

Freshman Grace Berding had a team-high 17 points for the Mohawks, with Jaelyn Falls and Reggi Spotts each contributing five points. Ankeny Centennial senior Maggie Phipps led the Jaguars with 15.

"All credit to Centennial for playing a great defensive game and taking us out of our rhythm," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We turned it over too much and gave up too many offensive rebounds in the first half to get any momentum going."

Mason City will kick off its postseason on Feb. 17 with a home game against Charles City in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Girls Basketball

Northwood-Kensett 27, North Iowa 19: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team scored a 27-19 win over North Iowa on Thursday night to advance to the next round of the playoffs.