Area roundup: Mason City girls drop season finale to Ankeny Centennial

The Mason City girls basketball finished its regular season with a 76-35 loss to Ankeny Centennial on Friday, as the Mohawks ended the year with a 6-12 overall record.
The Jaguars got out to an early 17-4 lead over the Mohawks, and then added 23 points in the seconds quarter to take a 40-12 halftime lead. In the second half, the Jaguars outscored the Mohawks, 36-23, to improve to 13-2 on the year.
Freshman Grace Berding had a team-high 17 points for the Mohawks, with Jaelyn Falls and Reggi Spotts each contributing five points. Ankeny Centennial senior Maggie Phipps led the Jaguars with 15.
"All credit to Centennial for playing a great defensive game and taking us out of our rhythm," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We turned it over too much and gave up too many offensive rebounds in the first half to get any momentum going."
Mason City will kick off its postseason on Feb. 17 with a home game against Charles City in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Girls Basketball
Northwood-Kensett 27, North Iowa 19: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team scored a 27-19 win over North Iowa on Thursday night to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
After falling behind the Bison, 8-7, in the first quarter, the Vikings held North Iowa scoreless in the second, and to only three points in the third quarter.
Junior Carly Hengesteg scored a Vikings' best 10 points, while freshman Madalynn Hanson pulled in eight rebounds.
With the loss, North Iowa ended its season at 1-20. The win improved Northwood-Kensett to 6-14, and they will play on Tuesday at No. 1 Bishop Garrigan in the Class 1A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Belmond-Klemme 42, Lake Mills 32: The Lake Mills girls ended their regular season with a 42-32 loss to Belmond-Klemme on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs could manage only four points in the final quarter.
Freshman Brynn Rognes scored a team-high nine points, while junior Leah Moen and sophomore Ella Stene each had eight to their names. Stene also led the squad with 11 rebounds.
Senior Addison McMurray led the Broncos with 19 points on the night.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 3-18. They will play again on Saturday in the Class 2A, Region 6 first round game against Manson-NW Webster.
Boys Basketball
Ankeny Centennial 84, Mason City 50: The Mason City boys extended their losing streak to seven games on Thursday night, as the Mohawks fell to Ankeny Centennial, 84-50.
Chris Louis led the Jaguars with 22 points, while Colin McAleer had a team-high seven rebounds.
For Mason City, junior Corey Miner put up 14 points, and junior Mike Willis had eight rebounds. On the night, the Jaguars shot 47 percent from the field, while the Mohawks shot just 29.3 percent.
"Tonight we showed a lot of fight throughout the game," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "Centennial has so many great shooters and they were hot tonight. I thought our defense actually did a really good job but when a great shooting team gets hot, it's going to be a tough night."
With the loss, Mason City fell to 5-15 on the season. The Mohawks will finish the regular season on Monday at Charles City.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 68, Bishop Garrigan 67: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys pulled off a surprising one-point victory over Bishop Garrigan on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs battled back from a 12-point second half deficit to beat the Golden Bears by a point.
In the first half, Garrigan pulled out to a 35-23 lead over the Bulldogs. At the start of the fourth, the Bulldogs trailed by nine, but scored 27 in the final frame to come out with the victory.
Senior Mario De La Cruz and Jordan Severs each scored a team-high 19 points, while junior Cal Heeran pulled in nine rebounds.
With the win, HDC improved to 4-17, while Garrigan fell to 13-8.
Lake Mills 71, Belmond-Klemme 37: The Lake Mills basketball team improved to 20-0 on the season with a 71-37 victory over Belmond-Klemme on Thursday night. The Bulldogs outscored the Broncos, 36-11, in the second half.
Senior Dashawn Linnen scored a team-high 24 points, while senior Caleb Bacon had 21 points and 21 rebounds.
The No. 2 Bulldogs will play again on Friday, when they host Newman Catholic.
Charles City 61, Crestwood 60: The Charles City boys basketball team beat Crestwood on Thursday night, 61-60, as the Comets overtook the Cadets with a 14-point fourth quarter.
With the win, Charles City improved to 8-11. They will play on Friday, against Aplington-Parkersburg.
