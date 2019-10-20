{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock volleyball team went 0-3 on Saturday, Oct. 19, in a varsity tournament in Garner, as the Eagles were swept by North Iowa, Rockford and Northwood-Kensett.

The Eagles are now 4-25 on the season. They will play their penultimate game of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 22, against Central Springs, at Central Springs, in the first round of the regionals.

 

