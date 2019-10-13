{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock volleyball team went 1-4 on Saturday, Oct. 12, in a varsity tournament in Buffalo Center, as the Eagles were swept by North Iowa, West Fork, Estherville Lincoln Central, and North Butler.

The Eagles sole win was a two-set sweep over West Bend-Mallard. 

The Eagles are now 4-22 on the season. They will play their penultimate game of the season on Saturday, against Central Springs. 

 

