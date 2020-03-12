School districts look at next year's budgets

School districts are working on their budgets, and some have already passed their budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
West Hancock and Forest City community school districts are among those addressing their budgets for the next school year.
West Hancock CSD
The West Hancock Community School District School Board passed the proposed budget with a property tax rate of $10.66 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
In the budget, Superintendent Wayne Kronemann lists $9 million in total revenues, $3.7 million of which comes from local property and income taxes, $3.8 million of which comes from State Foundation Aid and other state support and $535,751 of which comes from federal IDEA and Title funds.
Between tuition, interest, nutrition program sales and student activities and sales, the district pulls in about $1 million, half of which comes from tuition and a quarter of which comes from student activities sales.
“We’re very luck in our district that people will come to our events, they pay for our events, a lot of people will buy activity tickets, pay at the door,” Kronemann said. “We get a lot of fans that come to our school from other towns that pay and our activity fund is self-supported.”
The budget estimates $9.3 million in expenditures, with $5.3 million going toward the classroom, such as teacher salaries and classroom equipment, and $2.5 million going toward support services, such as administration salaries, building maintenance and transportation.
According to Kronemann, the district has paid off all its debt, with the exception of the geothermal system that is being paid for through Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund, not a general obligation bond, and with that money freed up they can now work on another major project such as a new auditorium.
“Or we might just be happy staying debt free and we’ll never know,” he said.
Forest City CSD
The Forest City Community School District is preparing to approve its budget, and will address its proposed budget in a public hearing April 13.
Since it is a proposed budget, it is still subject to change until it is approved by the school board after the public hearing.
The district’s proposed budget works off a tax rate of $11.33 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, but school board secretary Sarah Meinders said that can drop to $11.28 once the $10 is added to the district cost per student.
“The [state] legislators passed the extra $10, so [the tax rate is] going to drop, but it’s just not finalized yet,” she said.
Even without the 5-cent decrease, this year's tax levy has still decreased from last year's $11.53 tax rate.
According to the current budget, the district is working with $17 million in total revenues including the $5.8 million in local property and income taxes, $8.4 million from State Foundation Aid and $1.8 million in tuition, interest and sales.
Its total expenditures, though, are $18 million, more than half of which goes towards district employees’ salaries and benefits. Supplies, including electricity, fuel, gas and textbooks, garner $1.4 million and equipment, including buses, fleet vehicles and technology, get $1.8 million.
Meinders said having the expenditures more than the revenues by $1 million is not a problem, though, since there is enough in the reserve fund to cover it.
“I always plan worst-case scenarios, and I overestimate expenditures and underestimate revenues, and if I don’t have enough cash on hand I have to levy extra cash,” she said. “…we’ve been able to cut our expenditures now and I have enough cash reserves on hand to cover that deficit so I’m not asking for more cash reserves, which makes my revenues look low.”
