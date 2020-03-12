School districts look at next year's budgets

According to Kronemann, the district has paid off all its debt, with the exception of the geothermal system that is being paid for through Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund, not a general obligation bond, and with that money freed up they can now work on another major project such as a new auditorium.

“Or we might just be happy staying debt free and we’ll never know,” he said.

Forest City CSD

The Forest City Community School District is preparing to approve its budget, and will address its proposed budget in a public hearing April 13.

Since it is a proposed budget, it is still subject to change until it is approved by the school board after the public hearing.

The district’s proposed budget works off a tax rate of $11.33 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, but school board secretary Sarah Meinders said that can drop to $11.28 once the $10 is added to the district cost per student.

“The [state] legislators passed the extra $10, so [the tax rate is] going to drop, but it’s just not finalized yet,” she said.

Even without the 5-cent decrease, this year's tax levy has still decreased from last year's $11.53 tax rate.