Running for office in Hancock County? You've got new deadlines

Due to legislative changes, filing periods have changed for those candidates wishing to run for offices in Hancock County.
Primary Election-June 2, 2020: Filing period for Democratic and Republican candidates wishing to run for the county offices of board of supervisors (1 seat), auditor and sheriff is March 2, 2020 – March 25 at 5 p.m.
General Election-November 3, 2020: Filing period for candidates wishing to run as non-party political organization or nomination by petition for county offices of board of supervisors (1 seat), auditor and sheriff is March 2– March 20 at 5 p.m.
Filing period for candidates wishing to run for the non-partisan offices of hospital trustees, soil and water conservation district commissioners, and township offices is March 2-March 20 at 5 p.m.
Agricultural extension council members may file any time -- Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.
For more information regarding the change in filing periods or questions regarding filing for the primary or general election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163 or visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov.