Running for office in Hancock County? You've got new deadlines

Due to legislative changes, filing periods have changed for those candidates wishing to run for offices in Hancock County.

Primary Election-June 2, 2020: Filing period for Democratic and Republican candidates wishing to run for the county offices of board of supervisors (1 seat), auditor and sheriff is March 2, 2020 – March 25 at 5 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

General Election-November 3, 2020: Filing period for candidates wishing to run as non-party political organization or nomination by petition for county offices of board of supervisors (1 seat), auditor and sheriff is March 2– March 20 at 5 p.m.

Filing period for candidates wishing to run for the non-partisan offices of hospital trustees, soil and water conservation district commissioners, and township offices is March 2-March 20 at 5 p.m.

Agricultural extension council members may file any time -- Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.

For more information regarding the change in filing periods or questions regarding filing for the primary or general election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163 or visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.