Rep. King: Calculating COVID-19 and getting back on track

If you are a 61-year-old female, in good health, without pre-existing conditions, you have a far better survivability probability than an 80-year-old male who has diabetes, is extremely obese, and who has a heart condition. Each of the described subjects are in the same statistical category, and each will want to know their risk of death if they contract COVID-19. Conversely, if you are a 17 year-old and you know that only 17 Iowans who are 17 and younger have been diagnosed with the virus, don’t you want to know if, of the 17, any were actually 17? You are starting to understand my point. If we can all learn what is typical, we can also conclude that which is probable. When each of us are fully informed of the probable, we will then decide where and when we should go back to work, to church, to school, or to the fishing hole or golf course. The data required for us all to make informed decisions is in the hands of government and government needs to compile and publish accurate data in real time.