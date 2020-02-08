Rates for Lake Catherine cabin increase

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has raised the rates at the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park.

Effective immediately, the weekend rate (Friday and Saturday nights) will be $77/night and the weekday rate (Sunday through Thursday nights) will be $61/night.

These new rates now include Iowa’s hotel/motel tax, which cabins are required to pay.

The Lake Catherine Cabin is located along the shores of Lake Catherine at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City. It can sleep six people, has heat and A/C, includes a full kitchen (with a stove and oven, refrigerator, microwave, toaster, and coffee maker), and has a bathroom with a shower.

Outside, people can enjoy a large deck, picnic tables, a fire ring with a surrounding patio, a grill, and birdfeeders. It is ADA accessible and is the only cabin in the park.

To learn more about the cabin, to see a calendar of available dates, or to reserve it, people can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390.

