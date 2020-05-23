Primary election: The six candidates in contested races

The June primary election is in one week, and while most local primary races are uncontested, there are three contested primary races for the open county supervisor seats.
In Winnebago County, Mike Stensrud will be leaving his seat on the Board of Supervisors, and two Republicans and two Democrats are running for it.
In Hancock County, Jerry Tlach’s seat is up for the election, and two Republicans, one of whom is Tlach, are running for it.
Winnebago County Supervisors
Susan Smith (Republican)
Susan Smith said she decided to run because she attends many of the supervisor meetings, as she’s interested in what they do with drainage district issues with her background of farming, and she’d like to see where the spending goes in the county.
“I think that I have firsthand knowledge in that area [of farming and drainage district issues,],” she said.
Spending and taxes are alongside drainage issues on her list of priorities and concerns, Smith said.
“I think mostly what I’m interested in is having more farmers represented because we are a farming county, and I think it would be nice if there’s a farmer representative in the supervisors,” she said.
Dan Kirschbaum (Republican)
Dan Kirschbaum said he thought he could help with the community and the county better as a supervisor.
Kirschbaum is the owner of Kirschbaum Electrical and Plumbing in Lake Mills and has been in business for the past 20 years.
“I’m self-employed and I feel I have a lot of knowledge and background in money managing and working with other people,” he said.
The county budget is one of his main concerns along with the drainage and roads, Kirschbaum said.
Steven Peterson (Democrat)
Steven Peterson lives in Lake Mills and runs his family business Three Oaks Greenhouse and Floral, which has been in business for 51 years, was a president of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and has served on the Lake Mills Fire Department.
“I feel that my years of owning and operating Three Oaks Greenhouse has offered me many challenges over the years that would be very valuable in my ability to supervise our county,” he said on his Facebook page.
Peterson said he has “very conservative spending habits” and he does not spend money he doesn’t have.
Maintaining and improving the county’s infrastructure and making educated decisions on future projects, all while controlling spending to ease the tax burden on Winnebago County residents, are among Peterson’s main priorities.
Gary Nelson (Democrat)
Gary Nelson is a farmer and a GM dealer, and he said that experience has prepared him to meet the “current and future issues and challenges facing Winnebago County” on his Facebook page.
As a resident of Lake Mills, he was the owner and manager of Nelson Chevrolet Buick for 20 years and a president of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce.
He is also a member of the local Future Farmers of America, serving two years as chapter president.
Hancock County Supervisors
Donny Schleusner (Republican)
Two years ago, Donny Schleusner had run as a Democrat against current supervisor Gary Rayhons for the open seat; now he’s running again, this time as a Republican, because people have talked to him about running and he “felt it’s time for a change.”
“Our supervisors that have been in there have been in there 20-plus years,” he said. “So I believe it’s time for a change, some new ideas.”
Schleusner said he’d like to build the morale of the county employees, which he thinks is low right now.
“I think they’re almost scared to do anything extra or whatever because they can’t do anything right,” he said. “If it’s not somebody else’s idea in charge, they can’t do anything. And our road guys especially, they’re out there working the roads, they know the roads better than anybody else, and if they need extra special attention and stuff like that, I believe the guys should be allowed to do it.”
Trying to pick the county back up after the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on all the small businesses is his No. 1 concern, Schleusner said.
Schleusner said he’ll be proud to represent Hancock County and will do his best as a supervisor to watch the taxpayer’s dollar.
Jerry Tlach (Republican)
Though he’s been a supervisor for the past 20 years, Tlach said he’s running for re-election again because he “enjoys the job.”
“I love serving the people of Hancock County,” he said.
Tlach said he thinks he’s a good listener, he tries to solve the people’s problems the best he can, and he’s done a good job of controlling spending in the county while he’s been a supervisor.
“I’ve always kept a pretty watchful eye on the county budget,” he said. “We have some of the lowest taxes in the state, so I guess that’s probably one of the things I’m proud of, that we’re able to do that.”
Currently, Tlach said he’s most concerned about doing something with the communication tower, especially since they’re moving to the statewide communication system and they’re not getting very good reception in the center of the county.
“I think it’s a great system, but we have to be able to communicate on it, really utilize it,” Tlach said.
The supervisors might also have to look at modernizing and updating some county water sheds, he said.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!