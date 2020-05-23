Primary election: The six candidates in contested races

Gary Nelson (Democrat)

Gary Nelson is a farmer and a GM dealer, and he said that experience has prepared him to meet the “current and future issues and challenges facing Winnebago County” on his Facebook page.

As a resident of Lake Mills, he was the owner and manager of Nelson Chevrolet Buick for 20 years and a president of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce.

He is also a member of the local Future Farmers of America, serving two years as chapter president.

Hancock County Supervisors

Donny Schleusner (Republican)

Two years ago, Donny Schleusner had run as a Democrat against current supervisor Gary Rayhons for the open seat; now he’s running again, this time as a Republican, because people have talked to him about running and he “felt it’s time for a change.”

“Our supervisors that have been in there have been in there 20-plus years,” he said. “So I believe it’s time for a change, some new ideas.”

Schleusner said he’d like to build the morale of the county employees, which he thinks is low right now.