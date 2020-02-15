Pre-registration deadline approaches for March 3 special election

The pre-registration deadline for the March 3 Special Election for the North Iowa Area Community College District is Friday at 5 p.m. After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day Registration requirements.

Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday at 5 p.m. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is March 2 at 5 p.m.