Please support NIACC's bond referendum: Letter

As Executive Director of Winn-Worth Betco, I have seen firsthand the positive economic impact North Iowa Area Community College has in Winnebago & Worth Counties each year. NIACC has been an intrinsic part of the community since it opened in 1918.

The ability to afford NIACC’s education programs, the convenience of training, and the flexibility of training schedules are known benefits of NIACC’s business partners. These programs train students to gain employment in our two-county area, while keeping convenience and flexibility in mind. For these reasons, 1 out of 6 residents in North Iowa was served by NIACC in 2019.

NIACC works diligently to promote new job creation in North Iowa and achieves this by creating and maintaining partnerships with local employers to meet customized training needs. NIACC educates future graduates for professional work and provides assistance to residents who want to further their education.

It is estimated that there is a 10.4% return on every dollar invested in NIACC. For Winnebago & Worth Counties this translates into larger contributions to our tax base, greater consumer spending power, and more revenue for local businesses.