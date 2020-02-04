Please support NIACC's bond referendum: Letter

As Executive Director of Winn-Worth Betco, I have seen firsthand the positive economic impact North Iowa Area Community College has in Winnebago & Worth Counties each year. NIACC has been an intrinsic part of the community since it opened in 1918.
The ability to afford NIACC’s education programs, the convenience of training, and the flexibility of training schedules are known benefits of NIACC’s business partners. These programs train students to gain employment in our two-county area, while keeping convenience and flexibility in mind. For these reasons, 1 out of 6 residents in North Iowa was served by NIACC in 2019.
NIACC works diligently to promote new job creation in North Iowa and achieves this by creating and maintaining partnerships with local employers to meet customized training needs. NIACC educates future graduates for professional work and provides assistance to residents who want to further their education.
You have free articles remaining.
It is estimated that there is a 10.4% return on every dollar invested in NIACC. For Winnebago & Worth Counties this translates into larger contributions to our tax base, greater consumer spending power, and more revenue for local businesses.
Please consider a "yes" vote for NIACC's bond levy on March 3, 2020 or by absentee ballot. The bond levy is based on a homeowner's assessed property tax valuation and is a nominal contribution when you consider the great benefit our community college provides for Winnebago & Worth Counties. A homeowner with property assessed at $100,000 will pay approximately 85 cents per month, or $10.17 per year, toward NIACC's fund to replace, repair, and upgrade college buildings and technology. Please vote yes for our communities and for the students.
NIACC is 100 years old, and this bond levy - the first request of its kind in its history - will ensure the future for thousands of North Iowa residents who are served by NIACC every year.
Melissa Michaelis, director of Winn-Worth Betco