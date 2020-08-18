Phyllis Underdahl
(1931 - 2020)
Phyllis Underdahl, 88, of Ironton, MN, passed away at Cuyana Regional Medical Center in Crosby, MN, on July 10, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1931, in northern Iowa to Alfred and Ada (Seim) Hauan. She married Paul Underdahl on May 28, 1954, in Crystal Lake, IA.
She received her teaching certificate from Waldorf College (also attended Luther College) and began teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Ellington Township in Hancock County, Iowa, where she also taught elementary school in Woden, Cyclinder and Rake. In Minnesota, she taught at Bricelyn and Frost Elementary, returned to school at Mankato State College, where she graduated with honors in 1970 and began teaching at Montgomery-Lonsdale where she was Teacher of the Year in 1976-77.
She was a member of Sweet Adelines of Rice County. She first played keyboards for her church in Crystal Lake, IA, as a teenager and recently did the same for seven years at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Aitkin, MN. She gave piano lessons and ran Grapes of Wrath, an antique and book store, with her son in Ironton.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Paul in 2000, and her brother Russell Hauan in 2010. Phyllis' sister Arlis Kipfer of Puyallup, WA, passed away just 10 days after she passed, also in July 2020.
Phyllis is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter Myra (Rick) Nelson of Brainerd, grandson Brian (Jennifer) and great grandson Andrew Nelson of Sartell, grandson Scott Nelson of Big Lake, her son Leif Underdahl if Ironton, sisters-in-law Beverly Norman and Helen Underdahl, both of Fairmont, sister-in-law Ramona Hauan of Mason City, IA, and many former students, friends and relatives, and by her beloved cats.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the old school in Frost, MN.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!