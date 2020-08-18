× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis Underdahl

(1931 - 2020)

Phyllis Underdahl, 88, of Ironton, MN, passed away at Cuyana Regional Medical Center in Crosby, MN, on July 10, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1931, in northern Iowa to Alfred and Ada (Seim) Hauan. She married Paul Underdahl on May 28, 1954, in Crystal Lake, IA.

She received her teaching certificate from Waldorf College (also attended Luther College) and began teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Ellington Township in Hancock County, Iowa, where she also taught elementary school in Woden, Cyclinder and Rake. In Minnesota, she taught at Bricelyn and Frost Elementary, returned to school at Mankato State College, where she graduated with honors in 1970 and began teaching at Montgomery-Lonsdale where she was Teacher of the Year in 1976-77.

She was a member of Sweet Adelines of Rice County. She first played keyboards for her church in Crystal Lake, IA, as a teenager and recently did the same for seven years at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Aitkin, MN. She gave piano lessons and ran Grapes of Wrath, an antique and book store, with her son in Ironton.