Subscribe for 17¢ / day
School bus lights

With our schools now back in session, it is time to be reminded what to do when you come upon a stopped school bus.

This diagram explains what do when you see the lights flashing.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Please be safe and take it slow as children get used to again riding a school bus again. There are also many children riding a school bus for the first time.

0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments