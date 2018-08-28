With our schools now back in session, it is time to be reminded what to do when you come upon a stopped school bus.
This diagram explains what do when you see the lights flashing.
Please be safe and take it slow as children get used to again riding a school bus again. There are also many children riding a school bus for the first time.
