The West Hancock Athletic Booster Club sincerely invites you to join our membership for the 2019-2020 school year. It is our goal to help provide all of the West Hancock student- athletes, coaches and fans with updated equipment and facilities to compete in and enjoy West Hancock athletics and activities.
Each year the Athletic Booster Club helps provide equipment and services to various Middle school and High school athletics. With last year’s fundraised and membership funds the Athletic Booster Club was able to donate $1,278 toward a new Digital sign at the High School. We were able to contribute $1,500 for new pitching machine at High School Softball field. We also donated $7,000 for the new speakers for the Baseball and Softball fields. We are also now giving away two $500 scholarships to seniors that have been involved in 4 sports for 4 years. Every High School team has now been given a set amount of money to spend on equipment needed for that season. We again funded the Athletico trainers to be available to our teams at home events and we able to give extra money for each team to purchase smaller items they need. We also assist all teams or individuals that have earned the opportunity to participate or attend a state tournament among other things.
Our success and ability to continue to support athletics at West Hancock depends on membership and fundraising. With your support, we can continue to help make a difference in our school for our student athletes. Please consider becoming or continuing to be a member of the West Hancock Athletic Booster Club. We will be sending out our yearly membership form in this month. If you do not receive one and would like to be a member, please contact Darin Eckels or Roxanne Savoy. Thank you in advance for your support and membership.
You have free articles remaining.
Darin Eckels
West Hancock Athletic Booster Club President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.