Congratulations to all involved with the West Hancock football team. What a ride they took us on the last couple years, culminating in a state championship and many individual accomplishments. Also congratulations to Mrs. Rosin and the band program. Grace and Isabelle Rosin, and Chrysta Bruns were selected to the All-State band and performed at the all-state festival on Nov. 23.
Thanks to the booster club, individual families, and businesses that donated toward the new football/track scoreboard that will go up this spring. This project would not have been possible without you. A special thank you goes out to Renee Diemer for heading up the fundraising campaign.
It is good news for our student count this year. We are up 22 students K-12, and 10 in the preschool. This increase is very important to the district. State funding is related to student count. We have been in a downward trend in student count over the last years just like almost every rural school district in Iowa. This increase makes up for the loss of the last two years but not the years prior to that. The district has continued to look at ways to decrease costs in all areas to include staffing without making drastic cuts. Although student count is up and our state funding will increase, this is only a short-term fix because we don’t know what future student counts will look like. Larger numbers in the preschool is a positive sign that our younger families are doing their part to help however. Please contact your legislators (Dennis Guth and Terry Baxter) and let them know that a larger increase in state aid for education is needed compared to what they have been providing in recent years. Education needs to be their top priority.
The West Hancock school board says goodbye to Ryan Hiscocks and thanks him for his four years of service to our district. We thank Jay Hiscocks and Todd Hammer for their combined effort in representing director District Four. We welcome Andrew Eekhoff and Rene Abels to the board and look for forward to their efforts in the next four years.
Last spring our students took the new Iowa assessment (ISASP) that replaced the ITBS. Our students performed above expectations. In 18 out of the 21 categories our students performed above the state average and in quite few categories way above the average. Our students and staff are to be commended.
