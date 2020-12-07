WEST HANCOCK SCHOOLS UPDATE: District thankful for support during pandemic

We are thankful for the continued support from our communities of Britt and Kanawha. That support comes in many different ways to include tax dollars, volunteers, donations, great employees, attendance at our events, and fundraising.

The most important support that has come recently is the willingness for everyone to work with us through this pandemic. Our number one goal every day is to keep kids safe but also to keep their lives as normal as possible as we work through this situation. We are probably not doing things perfectly but the main thing is that our kids are in school getting a good all-around education.

Unfortunately we have had to quarantine more students than we would have liked to. There is no real way around this do to contact tracing and Public Health guidelines. We continue to implement our mitigations and those coming from the state level. We re-evaluate these on a daily basis.