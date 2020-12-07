WEST HANCOCK SCHOOLS UPDATE: District thankful for support during pandemic

We are thankful for the continued support from our communities of Britt and Kanawha. That support comes in many different ways to include tax dollars, volunteers, donations, great employees, attendance at our events, and fundraising.
The most important support that has come recently is the willingness for everyone to work with us through this pandemic. Our number one goal every day is to keep kids safe but also to keep their lives as normal as possible as we work through this situation. We are probably not doing things perfectly but the main thing is that our kids are in school getting a good all-around education.
Unfortunately we have had to quarantine more students than we would have liked to. There is no real way around this do to contact tracing and Public Health guidelines. We continue to implement our mitigations and those coming from the state level. We re-evaluate these on a daily basis.
The district is moving into phase three of the high school renovation process. This phase will include some minor changes to include interior and exterior doors, flooring, lighting, and windows. The larger items we will tackle next summer will be improved air conditioning and an overhaul of more locker rooms. We will not raise taxes or borrow funds to do these projects. These projects will be paid for with PPEL (Physical Plant Equipment Levy) and SAVE (Secure and Advanced Vision for Education) funds.
In the last 17 years the district has made many facility improvements. You can look inside and out and it is not hard to see them. Even after all of these improvements the district will be debt free in 2025. The only debt the district is paying on right now is the high school geothermal project that was completed about 9 years ago.
We ask you to contact Terry Baxter(terry.flyagain@gmail.com) and Dennis Guth(dennis.guth@legis.iowa.gov) to tell them to continue to support schools through their legislative actions. The state is in good financial health and has left over stimulus funds to pass onto schools. They have been very stingy in the recent past with state aid for schools. This is an opportunity for them to ensure schools get what they need. They should at least provide us with more one-time funding to help us get through the needs created by the pandemic.
