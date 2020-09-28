Watch out for farm equipment on the road: Letter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harvest is a busy time in our rural communities as farmers get out in the fields to harvest the year's crop. Harvest also means combines and large farm equipment will be sharing the road with daily commuters. The Winnebago County Farm Bureau would like to remind you to keep a watchful eye out for farm equipment on the road, and most importantly, to stay safe this fall.

Farm equipment operators have limited visibility and move very slowly on the road, but rest assured, farmers are committed to safety on the road. Please be patient and allow extra space between your vehicle and farm equipment on the road and use extreme caution when making turns.

Farmers' goals are the same as all other drivers -- to arrive to their destination safely and make it home to their family at night.

The Winnebago County Farm Bureau would like to thank you for your commitment to traveling safely this fall.

Scott Anderson, Winnebago County Farm Bureau president

