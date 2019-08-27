The Iowa Association of School Boards and West Hancock CSD urge Iowans passionate about education to consider running in the November 5 school board election. Public schools need strong leadership and governance to ensure a bright future for all children and communities across the state.
Strong leadership is critical to moving education forward in our state. School board members play significant roles in their communities – they must have leadership, vision and dedication. They are charged with accountability for student learning, determining educational goals, setting policy, overseeing school finances and more.
School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay. Experienced school board members say the rewards of service lie in meeting the needs of children and communities.
The West Hancock CSD has four seats up for election on November 5. Nominations for open seats can be filed between August 26 and September 19. See all key dates and deadlines at www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.
Nomination papers for school board seats are available from the board secretary in the elementary office. The seats that are up for election are on the West Hancock website, www.whancock.org, on the school board page.
For information on rewards of board service, campaign finance disclosure law, conflict of interest, key dates and candidate education, visit www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.
