The registration process is going to look a little different this year at West Hancock. Parents should be able to complete the whole process online at this point to include payment.
Please log into JMC from our website (www.whancock.org) under parent access and follow the directions. If you have done any work in JMC for this process before now please go and double check all is done because things have been added in the last couple days.
We will continue to tweak the directions and I am sure it will be improved over time. This was no small task to get this changed. I hope this will be more convenient for parents by allowing you to complete the process without taking time off work and standing in lines.
If you are new to the district you will first need to contact the district building your child(ren) will attend to get basic information into JMC and receive your username and password to JMC before beginning the online process.
If you want to apply for free or reduced lunch please do so. If you absolutely cannot figure this process out online you will have go to the school that most of your children will be attending from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on August 6 or 7, to register at a computer with help from school personnel. Keep in mind you may have to wait for help just like the old registration days. Please have this completed by the end of August 7.
We are currently sending out and posting information about our new alert system through multiple communication avenues. If you do not have children in school you can go to our website to sign up.
The high school remodeling project is moving along at a good pace. Of course, like every other construction project that you have dealt with nothing is ever completely smooth. If you go to our Facebook page you will see some current pictures of the progress. The flooring will soon be complete and the finishing touches will take place and be complete by mid-August.
Soon you will see the canopy over the front entrance erected. All the hallways except for main commons have been painted. New windows and doors will be going into the commons area in the next couple of weeks along with finishing up the bathrooms by the concession stand. The office area and trophy case will most likely be the last two items completed. The new football and track lights are in. We are working with Alliant Energy to get the final electrical hookup done.
