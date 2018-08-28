By now all students across North Iowa have returned to the classroom.
“Yeah!” exclaim parents both near and far.
It’s also time to get back into a regular schedule or rhythm in our households.
We spend nine months working into a schedule that works well, then in the next three months it falls apart just in time for us to start all over again. There were many times I wished I could have had that regular pattern all year long.
If you’re looking for ideas to develop a pattern or healthy rhythm, here are some ideas:
• Eat as many meals together as possible, with no cell phones or televisions on.
• While eating, engage your child in conversation. Communication is a very important part of functioning in society, more than knowing how to use your Smart Phone.
• Develop a set time for children to complete their homework.
• Spend time together some time during the week, preferably at least once during the week and at least once over the weekend.
• Enroll your children in an after-school program, either at a fitness center or your local library. Help them expand their minds and strengthen their bodies.
• Limit their amount of TV or computer time (unless related to homework).
Of course, implementing many of these ideas won’t be easy.
But, if we can try just one of these ideas this school year, even first semester, I bet you will be surprised as to how it will lead to more pattern changes.
The key is to establish the pattern(s) at a young age. It will make it easier for those patterns to carry into the future.
***
As we begin to focus on school, vocabulary will certainly be a part of many students’ homework assignments.
The following list contains some of the new words added to the 2018 Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
How many of them have you heard? Do you know the definition(s) without looking? Give it a try.
Bandwidth: The emotional or mental capacity necessary to do or consider something.
Blockchain: A digital database containing information (such as records of financial transactions) that can be simultaneously used and shared within a large decentralized, publicly accessible network.
Case-sensitive: Requiring correct input of uppercase and lowercase letters.
Cryptocurrency: Any form of currency that only exists digitally, that usually has no central issuing or regulating authority but instead uses a decentralized system to record transactions and manage the issuance of new units.
Dark-chocolate: Chocolate that is dark in color and contains a high percentage cocoa and cocoa butter, usually no milk, and varying amounts of sugar.
Dumpster fire: An utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.
Glamping: Outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping.
Hate-watch: To watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing (a disliked television show, movie, etc.).
Kombucha: A somewhat effervescent beverage prepared by fermenting kombucha with black or green tea and sugar.
Life-hack: A usually simple and clever tip or technique for accomplishing some familiar task more easily and efficiently.
